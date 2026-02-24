Odisha govt pulls up OUHS V-C for not adhering to official rules

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) is in the news yet again. This time, for taking decisions and actions without authority which has landed the state government in trouble and prompted the Health and Family Welfare department to formally direct its vice-chancellor to adhere to institutional protocol.

In a strongly-worded communication (accessed by The New Indian Express), additional secretary of the department Bijay Kumar Dash has placed on record the government’s ‘serious concern’ over the cancellation of the appointment of Dr Manasee Panda, former superintendent of BB Medical College and Hospital, Balangir as director (curriculum) which reportedly embarrassed the government and exposed it to potential litigation.

According to official records, OUHS had issued an advertisement on February 20, 2024, inviting applications for the post of director (curriculum). Dr Panda, who was serving as superintendent of BB MCH, was duly selected for the post. Her appointment was formalised through OUHS Notification No. 8424 dated August 27, 2024.

The advertisement had clearly stipulated that candidates serving under the government must produce a no objection certificate (NOC) at the time of joining. Following the prescribed procedure, Dr Panda applied for the NOC.

The Health department granted her approval after due consideration and formally relieved her from government duties to enable her to join OUHS. The relieving order was issued by the department on January 6, this year. However, the registrar of OUHS cancelled her appointment a day earlier, on January 5, through a notification and that too without prior consultation or approval from the state government.