Odisha man beaten to death over child theft suspicion

BARIPADA: A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers who suspected him to be a child thief, in Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

The incident took place in Dengasole village under Moroda police station. The village is inhabited by a particularly vulnerable tribal group.

The deceased is yet to be identified. Preliminary investigation suggested he could be mentally-challenged. Police have registered a murder case and begun investigation into the incident.

The incident took place when four unidentified persons reached the village at around 12 noon on the day. Initially, locals did not take notice of the strangers. However, when one of them was found holding a child, they became suspicious and charged towards them. Seeing the villagers, three of the group managed to flee but the fourth was caught.

Police sources said, suspecting him to be a child stealer, the locals beat him mercilessly with sticks which left the victim critically injured.

Moroda police reached the village and rescued the man. He was rushed to Kishantandi hospital for treatment where he succumbed during treatment at around 4 pm.

Inspector-in-charge of Moroda police station Sumeet Soren said the deceased was around 40 years of age and seemed mentally-challenged. “He could not speak clear Odia. We believe he could be either from West Bengal or Jharkhand. A murder case has been registered and investigation is underway” he said.