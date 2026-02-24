Odisha to conduct household survey of PVTGs to bring them into welfare fold

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is all set to undertake the first-ever comprehensive door-to-door survey of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) to ensure targeted delivery of welfare schemes to the most marginalised tribal communities in the state.

The survey to be conducted through a mobile-based digital application with real-time monitoring will help generate an authentic and updated database of PVTG households and individuals.

Odisha has the highest number of PVTGs in the country, with 13 distinct groups recognised out of the 75 identified nationwide. The groups include the Bonda, Dongria Kondh, Juang, Kutia Kondh, Chuktia Bhunjia, Saora, Paudi Bhuyan, Birhor, Hill Kharia, Mankidia, Lodha, Didayi and Lanjia Saora communities that largely inhabit remote forested and hilly terrains.

The survey findings will be integrated with the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), which seeks to ensure saturation of basic facilities for PVTGs.

As per the latest micro projectwise data under PM-JANMAN, Odisha has 68,702 PVTG households with a population of 3,11,760 spread across 14 districts. Keonjhar district has the highest concentration (91,384), particularly Banspal block, which alone accounts for 13,576 households and a population of 68,313.

Sources said the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) is developing a dedicated digital platform to systematically capture household-level and individual-level data on entitlements and scheme coverage. It is also implementing measures to ensure that construction of pucca houses under PMAY-G and PM-JANMAN does not erode traditional tribal housing patterns, cultural identity and heritage.

Regional manuals have been developed for several states in consultation with local communities, engineers and architects. The states have been asked to prioritise designs and use locally available materials and traditional construction methods, even in pucca structures.