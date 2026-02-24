Rushikulya rookery to get biodiversity heritage site status, Odisha govt starts process

BHUBANESWAR: In a major conservation effort, the state government has initiated process to grant biodiversity heritage site tag to Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam district, one of the world’s largest breeding grounds for the endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

Officials in the Odisha Biodiversity Board said a preliminary survey has been carried out by scientists and researchers along Rushikulya river mouth and sea beach following submission of a proposal by the Berhampur forest division seeking biodiversity heritage site tag for approximately 747 hectare area in and around the Olive Ridley mass nesting site.

An official said the Rushikulya rookery, spread across 10 km from New Podampeta to Agasti Nuagaon, is one of the major mass nesting (Arribada) sites for the Olive Ridley sea turtles in the world.

“It also provides habitat for migratory and resident birds, besides maintaining sediment and nutrient flow to coastal beaches. The place also has significant livelihood and economic importance for local communities and provides irrigation water for agriculture in Ganjam district, apart from supporting inland and estuarine fisheries,” the official cited.

He said the fertile floodplains near the river mouth also support paddy and vegetable cultivation, sustain traditional fishing communities besides recharging groundwater, preventing salinity intrusion into agricultural lands and moderating floods during monsoon.