Six-day workshop at NIT-R on crystallographic analysis and diffraction techniques

ROURKELA: A six-day mega workshop on Crystallography and Rietveld Refinement Analysis kicked off at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) here on Monday.

Three distinguished scientists from France, Prof Massimo Nespolo, Prof Juan Rodriguez-Carvajal and Dr Claire V Colin, are attending the workshop physically. Other eminent foreign tutors from Germany and Spain joined the inaugural session in virtual mode.

At least 80 participants from reputed institutions across India including PhD scholars, post-doctoral researchers, R&D professionals and faculty members are attending the event to get in-depth knowledge in crystallographic analysis and advanced diffraction techniques.

Crystallography is an experimental science explaining how atoms/molecules are arranged inside materials, while Rietveld refinement is an advanced analytical method used to decode X-ray patterns to precisely determine a material’s internal structure. These techniques are widely applied in developing better medicines, stronger energy materials, improved batteries, nuclear materials and next-generation device technologies.

Programme coordinator Prof Dillip Pradhan said the workshop aims to build expertise in modern crystallographic techniques. By bringing together global experts and early-career researchers on a common academic platform, the initiative focuses on innovation and promotes high-quality crystallographic analysis in India.

“This event strengthens India’s capabilities in advanced materials research by equipping young scientists with globally accepted analytical skills and supporting research in key sectors such as energy storage, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, ferroics and multiferroics,” he said.

The workshop is sponsored by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences, and the International Union of Crystallography.