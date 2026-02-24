Three killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha

JAJPUR: Three persons were killed and another sustained critical injuries in two separate road accidents in Jajpur district late on Sunday night.

In the first incident, a youth died and his friend suffered grievous injuries after their bike hit a Hyva truck parked along Barada-Turang Road near Kurikana village under Jenapur police limits. The deceased was identified as Chintu Rout (27) of Jhatiapada village. The injured youth, Rabi (26), is undergoing treatment at Badachana community health centre (CHC).

Similarly, two youths were killed after an unknown vehicle hit their two-wheeler near Ganthi chowk on NH-16 under Badachana police limits. The deceased are Lipak Jena (24) and Alok Kumar Jena (29), both from Arakhapur village.

Sources said Alok and Lipak were returning home from Badachana bazaar when the mishap took place. Locals rushed them to Badachana CHC where the doctor declared them received dead.

Badachana police seized the bodies for postmortem.