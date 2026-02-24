Unidentified woman falls to death from four-storey building in Odisha

PARADIP: An unidentified woman reportedly fell to her death from a four-storey building under mysterious circumstances in Tarinigada area under Paradip Model police limits on Monday.

Locals spotted the semi-naked body of the woman, believed to be in early thirties, near the gate of the building in the morning. Her dress was found stuck on a gas pipeline running along the building wall.

On receiving information, police reached the spot for investigation. During preliminary inquiry, owner of the house Shambhu Khuntia told police that he did not recognise the woman. He said seven youths had rented a three-bedroom flat on the top floor of the building three days ago.

The woman’s slippers, mosquito repellent coils, cigarette butts, and tobacco sachets were found on the rooftop. Police said investigation is on to ascertain if the woman came to the building alone or was accompanied by others. It is also unclear if she died by suicide or was pushed from the building by some miscreants. The hard disk of the CCTV camera installed in the building has been seized for examination.

Additional SP of Paradip Smruti Ranjan Kar said the woman, aged around 30 to 32 years, suffered deep head injury due to the fall and was killed instantly. Police have detained the building owner along with six youths for questioning.

Efforts are underway to identify the woman and determine the circumstances under which she entered the building and fell to her death. Police have registered an unnatural death case and investigation is underway, the police officer added.