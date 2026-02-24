Union Minister JP Nadda opens liver transplant unit at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda on Monday inaugurated the liver transplant unit and unveiled the advanced robotic surgery system at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar here.

Nadda, who launched the facilities in virtual mode, said the new facilities will significantly strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the region and elevate the quality of healthcare delivery, enabling access to advanced, world-class, life-saving treatments for patients across Odisha and neighbouring states.

“The liver transplant facility will bring advanced treatment for end-stage liver disease within the reach of patients in Odisha and eastern India, including those from West Bengal, Assam and other neighbouring states, while enabling economically weaker and disadvantaged patients to undergo transplantation and comprehensive follow-up care without financial hardship, thereby sparing them the burden of long-distance travel and representing a major milestone in strengthening public healthcare delivery,” Nadda said.

He stated that the launch of the liver transplant facility, immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to sensitise citizens and transform organ donation into a mass movement, reflects the institute’s commitment to aligning its efforts with the vision and direction of the prime minister and represents a significant step forward in advancing the noble cause of organ donation.

The minister further noted that the institute has established a state-of-the-art liver transplant operation theatre and a highly-advanced ICU equipped with modern medical technology, along with a dedicated liver transplant specialty clinic for structured post-transplant follow-up and continuity of care.