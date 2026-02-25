16-year-old girl raped, four arrested in Odisha

BARIPADA: Bangiriposi police on Tuesday arrested four persons on charges of raping a 16-year-old tribal girl.

The accused are Laba Hansdah of Sorisipal village, Daman Hembram of Majhigaon, Surai Hansdah of Kadamdhia and Salkhan Tudu of Birdudi, all aged between 18 and 20 years. The crime came to light after the survivor’s parents found that she was three months pregnant.

Bangiriposi IIC Prabhukalyan Acharya said the girl was living at her uncle’s house in Bisoi for the past few years to pursue her studies. During the period, she reportedly developed a relationship with a local man. When her father learned that the man was already married, he brought her back home around seven months ago.

After returning to her parents’ house, she developed relationships with the four accused at different times during which they reportedly assaulted her sexually. Recently, the survivor’s parents noticed changes in her physical condition, which raised suspicion. On being questioned, she disclosed her relationships with the four accused.

Her parents lodged a complaint with police basing on which a case was registered. The accused were arrested and produced in court.