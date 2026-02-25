17-year-old boy held for circulating child sexual abuse material online in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly circulating child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through multiple social media accounts following inputs received via international and national cyber monitoring agencies, Jharsuguda police said on Tuesday.

Police said the action was initiated based on inputs received from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). At least 13 cyber tipline complaints were flagged against a specific mobile number.

Subsequently, a case was registered in Rengali police station under sections 294 (2) (a) and 295 of the BNS along with sections 67, 67 A, 67 B of the IT Act and section 15 of the POCSO Act.

During technical surveillance, investigators found that the juvenile was reportedly uploading and circulating objectionable content through chats and private groups on Instagram.

Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra said the accused juvenile was circulating CSAM through four different Instagram accounts. He was involved in the crime since around the last one year. The boy lost his father two years back. He was reportedly using his late father’s phone as well as two other phones at his home to operate the Instagram accounts.