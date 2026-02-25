17-year-old boy held for circulating child sexual abuse material online in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly circulating child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through multiple social media accounts following inputs received via international and national cyber monitoring agencies, Jharsuguda police said on Tuesday.
Police said the action was initiated based on inputs received from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). At least 13 cyber tipline complaints were flagged against a specific mobile number.
Subsequently, a case was registered in Rengali police station under sections 294 (2) (a) and 295 of the BNS along with sections 67, 67 A, 67 B of the IT Act and section 15 of the POCSO Act.
During technical surveillance, investigators found that the juvenile was reportedly uploading and circulating objectionable content through chats and private groups on Instagram.
Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra said the accused juvenile was circulating CSAM through four different Instagram accounts. He was involved in the crime since around the last one year. The boy lost his father two years back. He was reportedly using his late father’s phone as well as two other phones at his home to operate the Instagram accounts.
Digital footprint analysis, including IP logs, login records, and device linkages led police to trace his location to Rengali. A search operation resulted in seizure of mobile phones and digital devices. Preliminary examination confirmed storage and circulation of objectionable material by the accused.
Raghavendra said the minor was arrested and all the Instagram accounts he was operating were blocked. He was produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a correctional home in Rourkela. Further forensic analysis is underway to identify additional recipients, associated groups, and any wider network involvement.
The SP urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s online activities and warned that sharing, storing, or forwarding such content constitutes a serious offence under the IT Act and other relevant laws.