808 wild animals, including 17 elephants, poached in five years in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia on Tuesday informed the Assembly that 808 wild animals, including 17 elephants, were killed by poachers in Odisha during the last five years.

In a written reply to a question from Sanjali Murmu (BJP), the minister said 2,836 elephants, tigers and other wild animals died in the state between 2020-21 and 2024-25 of which, 808 were killed by the poachers. The minister said that 36 wild animals, including 18 elephants, died after being hit by trains. Besides, 164 wild animals, including 26 elephants, were electrocuted to death during the period, he said.

The minister said disease claimed the lives of 347 wild animals while the reasons behind the death of 671 wild animals could not be ascertained. Other reasons behind deaths given were 89 in road accidents, one due to poisoning, 17 due to infighting and 263 in various other accidents.

The minister also informed that a total of 15,731.41 hectares of forest land have been diverted for non-forestry works during the last five years. In return, a total of 22,194.49 hectares of land has been identified and handed over to the forest department to carry out compensatory afforestation. So far, compensatory afforestation has been carried out over 11,044.86 hectares of land at a cost of Rs 141.61 crore, he said.