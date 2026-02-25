An illegal hoarding crash kills two taking shelter under it in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Two persons were killed after an illegal hoarding fell on them during a thunderstorm that hit the state capital on Tuesday evening.

The victims Tuna Gouda and Sachitananda Pradhan were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead. A third person, a woman identified as Mausumi Nayak, was injured in the incident in the Aiginia area.

The three had taken shelter under trees when nor’wester rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed the city. Unaware of the danger lurking from the massive hoarding standing behind them, they were caught in the collapse. Some trees were uprooted and authorities struggled to clear the road.

Initial investigation revealed the hoarding had been illegally installed by a private agency. Sources said licences of most private hoardings in the state capital had lapsed in November last year.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had asked private agencies to remove all hoardings or face action. However, no change was seen on the ground.

“It was a private hoarding and our officials will lodge a police complaint in this regard.We will take action,” said BMC commissioner Chanchal Rana.

The thundershower continued for over 45 minutes, catching many people unawares.