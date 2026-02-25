CBI conducts searches in WAPCOS tender scam

BHUBANESWAR: The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Lucknow recently conducted searches in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha in connection with a tender scam involving the officials of WAPCOS, a central public-sector enterprise.

CBI had on February 20 registered a case against seven persons including WAPCOS project manager Pankaj Dubey and two other officials Bhabadyuti Bhutia and Abhishek Thakur, all posted in Bhubaneswar, for allegedly fraudulently facilitating a contract worth over `11 crore in favour of a UP-based contractor Bablu Singh Yadav, for construction of a tamarind processing unit in Rayagada.

The central agency had received information that Pankaj was indulged in corrupt and illegal practices and had entered into a criminal conspiracy with his brother Pawan, middleman Gopal Mishra, WAPCOS officials Bhabadyuti and Abhishek and contractors Bablu and Rameshwar Chaturvedi to make wrongful gains.

Pankaj reportedly came in contact with Bablu through Gopal. Bablu and Rameshwar had participated in a tender floated by WAPCOS for the construction of the tamarind processing unit in Rayagada and had managed to secure it by providing bribes worth lakhs to Pankaj.

Investigation revealed Pankaj and his two subordinates obtained illegal gratification to award contracts and issue letter of acceptance for construction works undertaken by WAPCOS.

The central public-sector enterprise has its corporate office in Gurugram and regional office in Jayadev Vihar area here.