Couple found hanging from tree in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Mystery shrouds the death of a couple whose bodies were found hanging from a tree in Juha hill forest under Rairangpur Rural police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The deceased are Laxman Marandi (50) and his wife Mani Marandi (45) of Kalimati village under Gorumahisani police limits.

Sources said residents of Haladibani had gone to the nearby forest on Juha hill to graze goats when they spotted the two bodies hanging from a tree. They raised an alarm following which the local sarpanch along with some villagers reached the forest. On being informed, police rushed to the spot for investigation.

The couple was financially stable and did not have any child. Police said it remains unclear whether it was a case of suicide or murder. Rairangpur Rural IIC Babita Puhan said a UD case has been registered in connection with the incident. The exact cause of the couple’s death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives.