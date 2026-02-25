Dr Maya Nanda passes away at 85

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent pathologist Dr Maya Nanda passed away recently. She was 85 and suffering from a respiratory illness for the past one month.

Born in 1940 in Puri, Dr Nanda was the daughter of Dr Basanta Kumar Nanda, a noted freedom fighter and a distinguished physician. She had completed her MBBS from SCB Medical College and went on to achieve the rare distinction of earning dual MD degrees in biochemistry and pathology.

During her illustrious career, she served as professor and head of the department of Pathology and head of the Central Laboratory at MKCG Medical College, VIMSAR and SCB Medical College, Cuttack. She also played a pivotal role in establishing the Department of Pathology at Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, where she served as professor and head.

She was the wife of Dr Bijoy Kishore Ratha, a renowned surgeon and former professor of Surgery, who died in 2019.