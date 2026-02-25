Manipal Hospital sets new benchmarks in organ transplant care

BHUBANESWAR: Manipal Hospital on Tuesday announced to have set new benchmarks in organ transplant care with back-to-back liver transplants in recent months.

Hospital authorities informed that the centre has already performed over 600 kidney transplants, the highest in the state, apart from the liver transplants.

Cluster director (southeast) Dr Saktimaya Mohapatra said the hospital has planned to expand its comprehensive transplant programme with the launch of heart transplantation services soon.

Consultant liver transplant surgeon Dr Raj Shekhar K said liver transplantation remains the best treatment option for patients with end-stage liver disease when medication is no longer effective. “Nowadays, liver transplantation is a highly successful surgery with success rates above 95 per cent. Early referral is the key,” he said.

Senior consultant of medical gastroenterology Dr Pratap Behera stressed that transplantation is not merely a surgical procedure but a coordinated journey involving experts from many disciplines. “With dedicated critical care support, we are striving to make liver transplantation cost-effective while ensuring zero mortality outcomes,” he said.

Sudhir Bhutia from Angul described how persistent abdominal pain led him to seek consultation at the hospital and after detailed evaluation, he was advised a liver transplant. “My transplant was performed on Rakshabandhan and my sister donated a part of her liver. She gave me a new lease on life,” he said, urging people not to ignore symptoms.