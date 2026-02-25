Naveen takes the stage over farmers’ problems, says BJP betrayed them

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP government for the large-scale mismanagement in paddy procurement across the state.

Addressing the Chasi Suraksha Rally organised by his party at Lower PMG Square here, the BJD chief accused the government of betraying farmers. “They raise the slogan of ‘Jai Kisan’, but in practice it has become ‘Bhago Kisan’,” he said. A government, he said, shows its performance on the basis of work, not stories.

Stating that people want service and not sermons, Naveen warned that if the problems of farmers are not resolved, the BJD will shake this government out of its deep slumber. “This government will complete two years soon, but it is neither able to take proper decisions nor implement them. During the elections, they made tall claims and big promises. But, they have failed to deliver,” he alleged.

The former chief minister said his government had introduced a separate budget for farmers and launched the KALIA scheme for benefit of farmers. It had provided loan and irrigation facilities to the farmers. “What has this double engine government done? Farmers are not even getting fertilisers,” he said.

Alleging irregularities in paddy procurement, he said katni-chhatni was on the rise and payments were not being made on time. Naveen said he had written to a letter to the government regarding farmers’ issues and requested it to fulfil election promises.