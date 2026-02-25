Odisha govt approves SOP for Ratna Bhandar inventory

PURI: The Odisha government has approved the standard operation procedure (SOP) for fresh inventory of the three Ratna Bhandars of the Shree Jagannath Temple.

The 14-page SOP prescribes setting up of two high-level bodies - one to supervise the entire operation and another to physically handle the ornaments during inventory and tallying.

Chief administrator Arabinda Padhee on Tuesday presented the SOP before the Chhatisha Nijog and informed that the 14-page protocol has received approval of the government.

As per the SOP, Padhee said, the Challanti Bhandar (ornaments for daily use) and Bahar Ratna Bhandar will be inventorised in the presence of a magistrate and designated temple functionaries. The entire process will be video-graphed and the records stored in digital catalogue form.

Similarly, the Bhitar Ratna Bhandar will be inventorised under stricter supervision as per the SOP. The supervising body, consisting of a three-member panel, will oversee the inventorisation, and a 10-member handling team will operate to place the ornaments as per their categories.

Two members from the Ratna Bhandar committee have been included as members of the handling committee. The chief administrator will head both the panels. In his absence, the deputy chief administrator will chair the committee, he informed.

The temple administration has prepared special chests, designated to store gold, silver, and other ornaments separately. Every chest will contain a list of ornaments stored in the chest.

Two senior officers from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as many goldsmiths empanelled in SBI or other public sector banks, and two government-nominated gemmologists would be part of the inventory process. As per principle, the valuation will not be made, but the exact grade of precious gems and semiprecious stones used in the ornaments will be mentioned, Padhee informed.