Opposition shedding fake tears, BJP increased farmers’ income: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing it of shedding “crocodile tears” for farmers, while defending his own record on agricultural reforms and farmers’ welfare in the 18-months of the BJP government.

Replying to the general discussion on Budget 2026-27 amid Opposition disruptions and walkout, the chief minister questioned why farmers of the state had the second-lowest income in the country with an average monthly income of just `5,115 during the 24-year rule of BJD. In contrast, Majhi claimed, his government has increased farmers’ annual income by over `33,000 in less than 24 months.

Taking a dig at the BJD for showing “false concern” for the farmers, the chief minister asked why they failed to fulfil their promise of `100 bonus despite being in power for 24 years. “In order to shield their inefficiency, they have shifted the blame to the central government. They blame the Centre for not giving permission but how did the Congress government in Chhattisgarh manage to provide increased input subsidies?” Majhi asked.

Hitting out at the ruckus and unruly scenes created by the Opposition in the Assembly, Majhi said, it was nothing but hypocrisy. “I, as well as the people of Odisha, have heard the leader of Opposition and his spokespersons saying on television before 2024 that they are proud they never left their seats in the Parliament to go to the well of the House to protest in the last 26 years. But, perhaps that principle was there only till the regime was in power. Today, when the people of the state have removed him from power, the principle has also changed. So, they should stop lecturing us about ethics and the decorum of the House,” he said.