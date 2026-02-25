People-centric Budget draws public appreciation in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s emphasis on balanced regional development has drawn appreciation from across the state with people from various districts calling on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday to express their gratitude for region-specific development initiatives.

People from Jharsuguda, Pipili and Balangir gathered at the State Guest House here to felicitate the chief minister for earmarking key projects for their respective regions in the new budget.

A delegation from Jharsuguda, led by Revenue minister Suresh Pujari and MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, thanked the chief minister for announcing the establishment of a new university in the district and proposing the redevelopment of the district headquarters hospital. senior citizens, intellectuals and youth representatives from the district said the university will fulfill a long-standing demand and significantly boost access to higher education in one of the state’s youngest districts.

Pujari said that Jharsuguda, formed 32 years ago, is set to get its first university calling it a milestone in the district’s educational development.

Similarly, artisans from Pipili, under the leadership of MLA Ashrit Pattanayak, expressed their gratitude for the proposed Chandua market aimed at promoting the traditional appliqué craft of the region. They said the dedicated marketplace would strengthen the handicraft sector and generate greater employment opportunities for local artisans.

In Balangir, the announcement of a government engineering college and an agriculture college has been widely welcomed. Health and Family Welfare minister and Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling along with Titilagarh MLA Naveen Kumar Jain, led a large delegation of citizens to felicitate Majhi.

Apart from the 2026-27 budget provisions, Mahaling said the previous year’s budget had also included plans for opening a nursing college and a dental college in Balangir district. He said development activities across sectors have gained momentum in the district under the CM’s leadership.