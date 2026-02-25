Sohela farmers demand barrage over Jira river, stage demonstration

BARGARH : Farmers staged demonstration at the Bargarh collectorate on Tuesday demanding a barrage over Jira river near Srigida village in Sohela block.

The agitating cultivators under the banner of Veer Surendra Sai Krushak Sangathan also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi through the additional district magistrate (ADM) in this regard.

The memorandum highlighted the recurring drought-like situation in the region and its severe impact on paddy cultivators, especially during summers. “Sohela, Bhatli and Bargarh blocks are drought-prone. Almost every three years, severe drought conditions hit the area, badly affecting the economic condition of farmers,” it stated.

Farmers further pointed out that water level in Jira river has drastically come down over the years. “Due to population growth, illegal sand mining and lift irrigation, water scarcity is witnessed in the river except during the monsoon season, leading to depletion of the groundwater level,” they said.

Farmer leader Rabi Shankar Pradhan said, “Sohela comes under the non-irrigated belt, and groundwater level has depleted over the years with many wells drying up. During summer, securing water for daily use becomes a struggle. We appeal to the chief minister to intervene and make provisions for construction of either a barrage or check dam and anicut on the river.”

Construction of a barrage would enable water conservation and make lift irrigation systems functional throughout the year, he added.

The proposed project, farmers claimed, would benefit Sarkanda, Jamchhapar, Srigida, Baipali, Bishipali, Jatla and Samakata in Sohela block; Bhadigaon, Bhajpuri and Rasali in Bhatli and several villages under Chakarkend panchayat in Bargarh. Besides irrigation coverage, the project is expected to help improve the groundwater recharge in the region.