Woman abducted by ex-lover a day after wedding rescued in Odisha

SONEPUR: Tarbha police on Tuesday rescued a 19-year-old woman who was reportedly abducted at gunpoint by her former lover a day after her marriage.

Rashmi Putel of Kantamal in Boudh district was rescued from Ainthapalli area of Sambalpur. Police arrested the accused, Sanjiv Sahu (26), of Bada Chepapali in Kantamal.

Police sources said the wedding ceremony of Rashmi was held at Kantamal on February 21. The next day, Rashmi and her husband Rinku Putel (27), a resident of Banapali village in Balangir district, were travelling from Kantamal to Balangir town when the accused along with his accomplices intercepted the couple’s vehicle near Tarbha. Brandishing a gun, Sanjiv reportedly abducted Rashmi and took her with him.

Earlier, Sanjiv had reportedly threatened Rinku, warning him not to marry Rashmi. However, as the marriage took place despite his threats, the accused abducted Rashmi, said police.

Basing on Rinku’s complaint, Tarbha police registered a case. During investigation, police traced the accused to a rented house in Ainthapalli.

Tarbha IIC Anita Kiddo said after her rescue, Rashmi was handed over to her family members. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.