Woman, minor son found murdered; cops detain daughter’s male friend in Odisha

JEYPORE: Injury-ridden bodies of a woman and her 14-year-old son were recovered from separate canals three days after they went missing from their home in Borigumma in what appears be a double murder over a forbidden love affair.

Anushka Parida (45) along with her son Ehem Parida went missing on February 20. When repeated attempts to contact them failed and their mobile phones were found switched off, family members lodged a missing complaint in Borigumma police station on February 21.

On Monday, locals spotted a sack floating in a canal at Andira Munda under Kotpad police limits. On being informed, police along with fire services personnel and a scientific team rushed to the spot and recovered the decomposed body of Ehem.The boy’s throat had been slit and his hands and legs were tied, indicating he was murdered in a brutal manner.

Similarly, the body of Anushka with multiple injuries was recovered from another canal near Jayantigiri in Borigumma on Tuesday, confirming suspicions of a double murder.Sources said Anushka was running a small mixture making unit and lived with Ehem and her teenage daughter in Borigumma main road.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the crime may have been committed after the woman opposed her daughter’s relationship with a youth.Family members alleged that Anushka was preventing her daughter from continuing the relationship, which may have angered the accused and led to the murders.

Borigumma SDPO Satyabrata Lenka said the minor girl’s male friend and his associate have been detained and are being interrogated. “Police are also questioning the girl and examining all possible angles, including the role of others in the crime. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events leading to the murders,” he added.

A scientific team visited the victims’ residence to collect evidence on the day.