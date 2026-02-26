Centre clears Rs 797 crore jetty for handling green hydrogen, ammonia, other liquid cargo in Odisha port

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre on Thursday approved a dedicated jetty with allied facilities for handling green hydrogen, ammonia and other liquid cargo at Paradip port at an estimated cost of Rs 797.17 crore.

The project cleared by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will be implemented by Paradip Port Authority on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.

The proposed facility will have a handling capacity of four million tonnes per annum and has been designed to strengthen Paradip port's role as a hub for green energy cargo.

The infrastructure will include a dedicated jetty, storage systems, pipelines, handling equipment and associated facilities.

The jetty will have a centre-to-centre distance of 279 meters between extreme end dolphins and a dredged depth of 14.3 meters in front of the berth to enable safe handling of liquid cargo vessels.