Death of school student injured in paint thinner fire triggers protest in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Tension flared up at Paikdakuluguda village in Rayagada’s Bissamcuttack block on Wednesday after a Class VII student succumbed to burn injuries which he had sustained in a fire originating from paint thinner on the school campus in January this year.

The 12-year-old student of Paikadakuluguda high school, Biren Takri, died at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday afternoon after battling for life for more than 50 days.

As news of Takri’s death spread, villagers locked some teachers of the school in a classroom. The teachers were rescued after Muniguda police reached the school and opened the lock after negotiating with the villagers.

Tension flared up again on Wednesday after the student’s body reached Paikadakuluguda in the morning. Villagers staged protest in front of the school with the student’s body, demanding adequate compensation for the bereaved family. They claimed negligence of teachers led to the fire mishap in the school and demanded strict action a g ainst them.