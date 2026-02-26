Inventory of Puri temple's Ratna Bhandar to start from first week of March

BHUBANESWAR: Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Wednesday announced that inventory of the valuables in the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will start from the first week of March.

Talking to the media, the minister said the managing committee of the Shree Jagannath Temple headed by Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will be in charge of the entire process of inventorisation.

He said the temple managing committee and SJTA will take the final decision on the date after discussion with the Chhatisha Nijog. They will also have to ensure that there is no disruption of the daily rituals and darshan of the deities during the process, he added.

On Tuesday, the SJTA announced that the state government has approved the standard operating procedure for the inventory work. In its annual Budget, the government has made an allocation of Rs 5 crore for the inventory of Ratna Bhandar. The last inventory of the Ratna Bhandar was done in 1978.