Odisha Chief secretary Anu Garg emphasises successful implementation of PMFME

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Anu Garg on Wednesday stressed the importance of successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme during a state-level approval committee meeting held to review its progress.

Presiding over the meeting, Garg directed the MSME department to foster convergence of the scheme with other programmes to transform self-help groups (SHGs) into micro and medium entrepreneurs and enable youth to become young entrepreneurs.

The scheme, originally slated for 2020-21 to 2024-25, has been extended by one year to the 2025-26 financial year, to enable more micro entrepreneurs in Odisha to benefit from its provisions.

The meeting discussed other parts of the scheme which aim to formalise micro food processing enterprises and provide them with credit-linked subsidies and technical assistance. The chief secretary said entrepreneurs are provided with credit-linked subsidies, technical assistance for FSSAI licensing, Udyam registration and GST registration, along with other facilities under the scheme.

The PMFME scheme has benefitted 31,244 SHGs, with 11,517 members receiving training and 3,437 receiving credit-linked subsidies. Odisha has shown significant progress in implementing the scheme, with an average loan size of Rs 8.25 lakh, higher than the national average of Rs 7.50 lakh.