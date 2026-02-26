Odisha girl plotted murder of mom, brother with help of boyfriend & aides: Cops

JEYPORE: The shocking murder of the mother-son duo of Borigumma took a twist with Koraput police on Wednesday arresting the woman’s 17-year-old daughter for allegedly conspiring with her boyfriend and three of his associates to carry out the chilling crime.

The stiff opposition from her mother to her relationship with her boyfriend sent the girl on a murderous rage, police said. She was even present in the house when her mother and brother were stabbed to death.

The arrests came after injury-ridden bodies of Anushka Parida (45) and her 14-year-old son Ahem Parida of Dasari Sahi in Borigumma were recovered from separate canals.

Koraput SP Rohit Verma said the teenage girl masterminded the crime with the help of her boyfriend P Adi Narayan Rao (21) and his three associates - Preet Nayak (19), Adi Narayan Panigrahi (19) and Jagannath Jani (20), all from Borigumma police limits.

Police said the crime was committed in the late hours of February 18 when Anushka and Ahem were asleep in their house. The accused allegedly entered the house at around 1 am and attacked the woman with a knife, slitting her throat and stabbing her multiple times. Subsequently, they stabbed the boy to death. It was the girl who opened the doors of the house to the killers, police said.

While two of the accused stood guard in front of the house, the other two carried out the mind-numbing acts. The girl was present when all this happened. The accused later transported the two bodies on a scooter and disposed of those in canals at Jayantigiri and Andira Munda in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Unable to find Anushka and her son, her brother lodged a missing complaint in Borigumma police station on February 20. During investigation, police recovered Ahem’s body from Andira Munda canal on Monday. The next day, Anushka’s body was found in the canal at Jayantigiri.

Police said the teenage girl and Rao were in a relationship, which was strongly opposed by Anushka. Earlier, the girl had eloped with Rao, following which a case was registered. In an effort to separate her from the youth, the family had sent her to Mount Abu in Rajasthan for counselling.

She returned to Borigumma four days before the incident and stayed with Rao without her mother’s knowledge. When Anushka brought her back and planned to send her away again, the girl allegedly hatched the murder plot fearing permanent separation from her boyfriend, said police.

Police have seized the knife and scooter used in the crime. The minor girl was produced before the juvenile justice board. The rest four accused were produced in court, said SP Verma. Police registered a murder case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.