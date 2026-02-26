Prayagraj Jagannath temple sign of unity: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday described consecration of the Jagannath temple at Prayagraj as not merely the unveiling of a shrine but a renaissance of faith, culture and spiritual consciousness.

The temple, constructed near the sacred Triveni Sangam, was formally inaugurated in the presence of spiritual leader Swami Chidanand Saraswati and several dignitaries.

Joining the inaugural ceremony of the temple along with his wife Dr Priyanka Marndi, the chief minister said the shrine will serve as a powerful symbol of national unity. He also participated in the Ganga Aarti on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said the Jagannath temple at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati brings together Odisha’s rich devotional tradition with the spiritual legacy of Prayagraj. “This temple will carry forward the message of national integration by uniting the spiritual heritage of eastern and northern India,” he said.

Seeking the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the chief minister noted that the deity is not only the pride and identity of Odisha but also deeply connected with the soul of India. “Jagannath culture embodies equality, service and harmony. It binds people across regions and communities into one thread,” he added.