R&D agencies, industries must collaborate: Minister Sampad Chandra Swain

CUTTACK: There is a need for closer collaborations between research institutions and industries to translate innovations into practical, farmer-friendly solutions, said Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education minister Sampad Chandra Swain on Wednesday.

Addressing the National RiceTech Industry Innovation Summit (RTIIS-2026) organised by ICAR-Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI) in Cuttack, at its Bidyadharpur campus, the minister assured continued government support to the organisation to advance the agriculture sector in the state.

Sponsored by the Intellectual Property & Technology Management (IP&TM) unit of ICAR, New Delhi, the summit witnessed participation from stakeholders across the country. The theme of the programme was ‘Transforming Rice Science into Scalable Industry Solutions’.

Assistant director general, IP&TM, ICAR, Dr Neeru Bhoosan stressed the importance of effective intellectual property management and strong industry research linkages.

The summit was presided over by director, ICAR-CRRI, Cuttack GAK Kumar.