500 bags of paddy illegally stored by trader seized in Odisha's Titira village

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district administration seized around 500 bags of paddy reportedly stored illegally by a trader in Titira village under Balikuda police limits on Wednesday night.

The paddy bags, weighing around 80 kg each, were meant for sale to rice millers and supply to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, said police. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai along with Balikuda tehsildar and local police raided the house of trader Ramesh Bhol of Titira village.

Bhol had reportedly purchased paddy from local farmers at rates ranging between `1,500 and `1,800 per quintal, far below the government-declared MSP of `3,100 per quintal.

Sources said an organised racket is active in the district with traders purchasing paddy from farmers at prices significantly lower than the MSP and selling it to rice millers both within and outside the state. Traders are taking advantage of the alleged procurement delays caused by non-registration of farmers at mandis and unavailability of rice millers. These issues reportedly have forced farmers to resort to distress sale.

The sub-collector said the paddy was stored illegally after being purchased from farmers much below the MSP. “We have sealed the warehouse after seizing the paddy. The trader has been detained and is being questioned. An investigation is underway,” he said.

The recent raid is said to be a part of intensified efforts by the district administration to curb middlemen and prevent exploitation of farmers during the ongoing kharif procurement season.