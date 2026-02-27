CM Majhi lays stone for new Odisha Bhavan in New Delhi; plans more across cities

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new Odisha Bhavan in New Delhi, a `93.27-crore project designed to reflect the state’s rich art, heritage and cultural traditions in its architectural style.

The proposed building will come up with three basements and seven storeys, comprising a ground floor and six upper floors. It will house 45 well-designed suites equipped with modern amenities to cater to visiting government officials and people from Odisha travelling to the national capital.

Speaking to mediapersons, the chief minister said the first floor will feature an exhibition area to showcase Odisha’s cultural legacy, while the second floor will have a conference hall, having a seating capacity of 70 people. The remaining floors will primarily accommodate guest suites and related facilities.

Majhi said the existing Odisha Bhavan in New Delhi has become old and inadequate in terms of space and facilities, necessitating the construction of a new, modern complex to meet present-day requirements. The tender process for the project has been completed and construction work will begin shortly. The government has made a provision of `45 crore in the budget.

He further said the state government is planning similar Odisha Bhavans in other cities to strengthen administrative coordination and cultural outreach. New buildings are proposed in Ayodhya, Bengaluru and Surat where land has already been sought from the respective state governments.