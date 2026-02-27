CM Majhi lays stone for new Odisha Bhavan in New Delhi; plans more across cities

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new Odisha Bhavan in New Delhi, a `93.27-crore project designed to reflect the state’s rich art, heritage and cultural traditions in its architectural style.
The proposed building will come up with three basements and seven storeys, comprising a ground floor and six upper floors. It will house 45 well-designed suites equipped with modern amenities to cater to visiting government officials and people from Odisha travelling to the national capital.
Speaking to mediapersons, the chief minister said the first floor will feature an exhibition area to showcase Odisha’s cultural legacy, while the second floor will have a conference hall, having a seating capacity of 70 people. The remaining floors will primarily accommodate guest suites and related facilities.
Majhi said the existing Odisha Bhavan in New Delhi has become old and inadequate in terms of space and facilities, necessitating the construction of a new, modern complex to meet present-day requirements. The tender process for the project has been completed and construction work will begin shortly. The government has made a provision of `45 crore in the budget.
He further said the state government is planning similar Odisha Bhavans in other cities to strengthen administrative coordination and cultural outreach. New buildings are proposed in Ayodhya, Bengaluru and Surat where land has already been sought from the respective state governments.
Majhi said Odisha Bhavans are currently functional in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai while it is under construction in Bangalore. A proposal is under consideration to construct additional buildings in Mumbai, Bangalore and Surat to meet the growing demand.
“We will request the central government to provide the land adjacent to the Odisha Bhavan for future expansion and another piece of land in the national capital for similar purpose,” he said.
To ensure proper upkeep, the state government will create a dedicated division for maintenance of all Odisha Bhavans and Sadan facilities across the country.
The chief minister also announced plans to construct a ‘Jana Ashraya Bhawan’ near Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar to provide affordable accommodation for people from various districts visiting the state capital for urgent official works, medical treatment, tourism and religious purposes. The facility will offer lodging for up to three days at nominal rates.
The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram, Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit.