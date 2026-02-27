Four children among 10 injured in cracker blast in Odisha's Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: At least 10 people including four children were injured in a firecracker explosion during a temple consecration ceremony at Gulnagar village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town on Thursday.

The mishap took place when a ‘kalash’ procession was being taken out by devotees as part of the inauguration rituals of the Panchamukhi Hanuman temple at Gulnagar village.

Madan Behera (32), an eyewitness, said people were bursting crackers during the procession. A spark fell on the firecracker stock, leading to a massive explosion. Several persons standing nearby suffered burn injuries in the blast.

The injured were taken to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Nabakrishna Jena said the administration had given permission only for the procession. But some people illegally burst firecrackers during the event which led to the incident. “A probe has been launched and action would be taken against those found responsible for the mishap,” the ADM added.