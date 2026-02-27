Man kills elderly mother for failing to serve food on time in Odisha's Sambalpur district

SAMBALPUR: An elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son at Rengalkani village under Jujumura police limits in Sambalpur district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 65-year-old Janani Bhoi. Police said the woman was killed by her son Purna Chandra Bhoi (30) after she failed to serve him food on time. Purna has been arrested.

Police sources said Janani’s four sons including Purna left home for their respective workplaces in the morning. At around 12 noon, the accused returned home and asked his mother for food. As the woman was busy in some household chores, she could not serve him food immediately. An argument broke out between the mother-son duo over the issue and in a fit of rage, Purna allegedly assaulted Janani with an iron rod.

The woman suffered grievous injuries in the attack and died on the spot. After committing the crime, Purna reportedly attempted to flee. However, he was overpowered and caught by the local youths.

On being informed, Jujumura police rushed to Rengalkani village and launched an investigation. Later, a scientific team also reached the spot to collect evidence.

Police said the accused has been arrested and will be produced in court on Friday. Further investigation is underway.