Odisha government rolls out new norms for upkeep of state highways

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with mounting criticism over substandard repair works and delayed maintenance of roads, the Odisha government has laid down a structured and performance-oriented framework to overhaul the upkeep of state highways, major district roads (MDR) and other district roads (ODR).

The Works department has made it clear that every stretch of PWD road must have an accountable maintenance agency. All road sections will be mandatorily covered under either development projects, defect liability period (DLP) obligations or dedicated maintenance contracts to ensure that no stretch remains unattended.

As per the new guidelines, contractors will remain responsible during the DLP for stretches developed under contracts with maintenance obligations. For other stretches, the department has directed adoption of short-term maintenance contracts (STMC) and performance-based maintenance contracts (PBMC) in line with the latest guidelines of MoRTH, relevant IRC codes and Odisha State Road Policy, 2025.

Under the STMC model, contracts will be for one year and applied where DPRs are complete or development works are expected to commence after some time. Multiple stretches may be clubbed together, preferably covering around 25 km to ensure operational viability.

“The division-level officers and contractors will have to document work through time-stamped geo-tagged photographs before and after execution and this evidence will be part of payment bills,” read an official memorandum issued by the department.