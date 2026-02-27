Odisha government rolls out new norms for upkeep of state highways

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with mounting criticism over substandard repair works and delayed maintenance of roads, the Odisha government has laid down a structured and performance-oriented framework to overhaul the upkeep of state highways, major district roads (MDR) and other district roads (ODR).
The Works department has made it clear that every stretch of PWD road must have an accountable maintenance agency. All road sections will be mandatorily covered under either development projects, defect liability period (DLP) obligations or dedicated maintenance contracts to ensure that no stretch remains unattended.
As per the new guidelines, contractors will remain responsible during the DLP for stretches developed under contracts with maintenance obligations. For other stretches, the department has directed adoption of short-term maintenance contracts (STMC) and performance-based maintenance contracts (PBMC) in line with the latest guidelines of MoRTH, relevant IRC codes and Odisha State Road Policy, 2025.
Under the STMC model, contracts will be for one year and applied where DPRs are complete or development works are expected to commence after some time. Multiple stretches may be clubbed together, preferably covering around 25 km to ensure operational viability.
“The division-level officers and contractors will have to document work through time-stamped geo-tagged photographs before and after execution and this evidence will be part of payment bills,” read an official memorandum issued by the department.
The PBMC model, however, will be adopted for structurally sound roads where no major expansion is planned for the next five to seven years or where development is likely only after three to four years. It will not be used where roads are moderately to severely distressed and require extensive initial rectification.
“PBMC stretches will generally be around 50 km, though shorter stretches may be clubbed. Contracts may run for five to seven years or more and will include at least one renewal cycle. In contracts extending beyond seven years, two renewal cycles may be incorporated. Adequate number of inspections and quality control checks will be conducted before finalisation of bills,” the guidelines stated.
Principal secretary to Works department Sanjay Kumar Singh said timely upkeep of pavement surfaces is critical for preserving road assets, reducing vehicle operating costs, lowering accident risks and cutting pollution levels by improving fuel efficiency.
“Effective maintenance practices will help reduce the rate of pavement deterioration, vehicle operating costs, accident rates and pollution levels by minimising fuel consumption on well-maintained roadways. Early detection of pavement distress and the prompt repair of roads at the initial stages can prevent or delay further deterioration,” he added.