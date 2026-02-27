Rs 797 crore jetty for handling liquid cargo at Paradip port approved

BHUBANESWAR/PARADIP : The Centre on Thursday approved a dedicated jetty with allied facilities for handling green hydrogen, ammonia and other liquid cargo at Paradip port at an estimated cost of `797.17 crore.

The project cleared by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will be implemented by Paradip Port Authority on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. The proposed facility will have a handling capacity of four million tonnes per annum and has been designed to strengthen Paradip port’s role as a hub for green energy cargo. The infrastructure will include a dedicated jetty, storage systems, pipelines, handling equipment and associated facilities.

The jetty will have a centre-to-centre distance of 279 metres between extreme end dolphins and a dredged depth of 14.3 metres in front of the berth to enable safe handling of liquid cargo vessels. Paradip Port Authority will provide capital support equivalent to 20 per cent of the project cost, amounting to `159.43 crore, during the construction phase. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The facility will also include provisions for handling other liquid cargo to ensure optimal utilisation during the initial growth phase of the green hydrogen sector and to diversify Paradip port’s cargo profile.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the Centre is committed to build future-ready green infrastructure. “The dedicated green hydrogen jetty will play a critical role in strengthening export logistics and integrating Odisha’s emerging green hydrogen production clusters with global markets,” he said.