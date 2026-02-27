Villagers in Odisha's Malkangiri district dismantle 20 Maoist memorials

MALKANGIRI: Villagers residing in interior pockets of Kalimela, Mathili, Khairput and Chitrakonda blocks in Malkangiri district have reportedly dismantled 20 memorial structures erected by cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, police said on Thursday.

The memorials were erected by the ultras when the region was once a hotbed of the Maoists. However, villagers decided that the structures no longer represent their aspirations. They stated that years of extremist influence had only brought fear, disruption of basic services and hindered development in the region, said a release issued by the district police headquarters.

According to the villagers, consistent efforts by the administration over the past few years including area domination exercises, community policing initiatives, civic action programmes and various welfare activities have helped build trust in the areas previously affected by Left Wing Extremism.

As a result, the community now wishes to move forward in an atmosphere of peace, stability and development, the release added. Police said this development reflects the people’s clear preference for growth, peace and opportunities over conflict and isolation. Efforts are underway to remove remaining such structures in the region.