23-year-old Odisha woman raped twice on same day, thrown to death from building; two held

PARADIP: The woman who fell to death from a four-storey house in Tarenigada area on February 23 was raped twice by two different persons before being pushed off the building rooftop, said Paradip police on Friday.

The 23-year-old victim was first raped by her male friend Somanath Ojha of Dhinkia who deserted her after committing the crime. She was later picked up by Suva Kumar Singh (24) of Dhanbad in Jharkhand and taken to the building at Tarenigada. Singh sexually assaulted her there and pushed her off the roof, said Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Verma.

Police said last Sunday (February 22), the woman went to visit Sarala temple with Ojha. At a secluded location, Ojha allegedly raped the woman and later dropped her at Rahama bus stand before fleeing.

The same night, Singh was returning from Angul on a motorcycle when he found the victim standing alone at Rahama. He brought her to his rented house at Tarenigada and took her to the rooftop where he allegedly raped her. After committing the crime, he pushed her off the roof in an attempt to portray the incident as a case of suicide.

The next day, local residents found the victim’s semi-naked body lying near the gate of the four-storey building. As her dress was stuck on a gas pipeline running along the wall of the house, it was suspected she fell from the building rooftop.