CM Mohan Charan Majhi meets BJP chief in Delhi, speculation over Rajya Sabha rife

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday met national BJP president Nitin Nabin at New Delhi, amid speculation about the new party chief’s nomination with the Rajya Sabha polls slated on March 16.

On his X handle, Majhi posted: “Called on Shri NitinNabin Ji, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party today and held productive discussions on strengthening organisational coordination and accelerating development initiatives in Odisha. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to good governance, inclusive growth, and the welfare of the people of our state.”

Though the two are stated to have discussed organisational matters related to Odisha, the possibility of Nabin being fielded from the state has generated speculation.

Nabin who was elected as president of the BJP on January 19 is currently an MLA from Bihar and there is likelihood of his resigning and get nominated to the Upper House. However, sources in BJP remained tight-lipped about the CM’s meeting as well as such a possibility.

Currently, the BJP, with 79 MLAs in Assembly and the support of three Independents, has the numbers to win two seats. With 22 surplus votes, the party would require eight more votes to win the third seat.

Meanwhile, BJD president and leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik presided over a meeting of the BJD Legislature Party. Sources said the meeting discussed Rajya Sabha elections and possible scenario if the party fielded a second candidate. The legislature party has left it for the party president to take a call on the matter. With 48 members in the House, BJD will have 18 surplus votes after winning a seat.

On the day, Congress MLA Satyajit Gamango took three sets of forms from the Assembly even as OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das left for New Delhi to discuss the RS poll issue with party top brass.

Das said Congress will field a candidate and discuss with BJD for its support. If BJD and Congress join hands, the Opposition can win a seat, he said.