Hunt stepped up for Maoist leader Sukru in Kandhamal

PHULBANI: Security forces have intensified operations against Maoists in Kandhamal district, targeting key Naxal leader Sukru who poses a significant challenge to ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.
According to intelligence sources, Sukru is alleged to be targeting Maoist cadres who are attempting to surrender and join the mainstream. Instead of allowing them to leave the outlawed organisation, he is suspected of eliminating them, indicating a growing internal discord within the Maoist ranks. The recent killing of a Maoist cadre, Anwesh, in Daringbadi forests has raised alarm among security agencies.
Officials said Sukru is currently operating in Kandhamal region with two armed groups. Intelligence inputs suggest that his group has around 24 members. His associate Shiela’s group comprises approximately 30 members.
Both groups are reportedly taking shelter in dense forests and attempting to regroup as security forces tighten surveillance. Authorities believe these forest pockets are strategically important for Maoist mobility and logistics.
In response, Odisha Police has implemented a special operational plan to neutralise Sukru and dismantle his network. A large-scale combing operation is underway since February 20, with forces intensifying searches in suspected hideouts across forests in the district.
Police sources said the Maoist leader’s movements are being closely monitored. Acting under the direction of Kandhamal SP Harisha BC, security forces have launched intensive combing operations in Daringbadi, Kotagarh and Raikia blocks.
Officials said sustained pressure has significantly reduced the operational space of the Maoists. Additional teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG) have been deployed to intensify search-and-cordon operations.
Authorities believe the ongoing operations are crucial to weakening the Maoist presence in the region and preventing the ultras from regrouping. The situation is being closely monitored, and forces are maintaining heightened vigilance in forested areas, said a senior police official.