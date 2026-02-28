Judicial process alone cannot resolve inter-state water disputes: AG Acharya

SAMBALPUR: As the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal began its Odisha visit from Sambalpur on Friday, advocate general Pitambar Acharya asserted that judicial proceedings alone cannot resolve complex inter-state river disputes.

Addressing mediapersons following a review meeting on Friday, Acharya said several water disputes across the country remain unresolved despite judicial intervention. “Odisha and Chhattisgarh are also engaged in discussions for an amicable settlement, and a resolution is expected,” he said.

The advocate general added that since the matter is sub judice, permission for construction of barrages downstream of the Mahanadi would not be granted at this stage. He assured that the state government is making all efforts to secure Odisha’s rightful share of water.

The 10-member tribunal team, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi, inspected various sites after leaving Ashok Nivas. The team reviewed water management systems, power generation facilities, irrigation benefits and downstream impacts at Burla and the Hirakud power plant. The inspection covered the dam’s spillway, command area and other components within the Mahanadi basin.

Later, the tribunal held a review meeting, which was attended by Acharya, advocate general of Chhattisgarh Vivek Sharma, Chhattisgarh Water Resources department (WRD) secretary Rajesh Sukumar Toppo, and principal secretary of Odisha Water Resources department Subha Sarma, along with officials of Sambalpur district.