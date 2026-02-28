NIT-R team develops new road safety system to see around blind spots

ROURKELA: A research team of the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) has developed a smart road safety system using the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing technology that can see around blind zones of roads and alert drivers to prevent potential collision.

The team from the department of Electronics and Communication Engineering integrated the advanced technologies with roadside units and small on-site processors, which has made it possible to detect approaching vehicles at sharp road turns or curves in real-time to quickly send audio and visual alerts to drivers. The system uses surveillance cameras, with a computer vision algorithm, installed at strategic locations to detect moving vehicles from live video streams and estimate their speed and distance as they approach a blind corner.

Co-authored by BTech graduate KL Sanjeev Tudu, professors Santos Kumar Das, Umesh Chandra Pati, and Poonam Singh, along with research graduates Goutam Kumar Sahoo and Rashmiranjan Nayak from the department, it has been published in International Journal of Computational Vision and Robotics.

The unique feature of this system is that instead of sending all the recorded data to a distant cloud server, the processing is carried out on edge devices located close to the cameras. This reduces communication delays and ensures that warnings are generated in real time. Another key feature of the studied algorithm is the graphical user interface for traffic management centres to monitor sharp corners.