Odisha govt’s failure to act is emboldening criminals: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday came down heavily on the state government for the increase in crimes against women and asked it to take proactive steps to spread awareness on women safety and ensure that rule of law is upheld in the state.

Expressing concern over the continuing incidents of rape and murder of women in the state, the former chief minister asked how many more innocent lives will be lost. Naveen’s statement came after alleged rape and murder of a minor girl from Bijigol village of Angul district.

From underage girls to differently-abled young women, no one is safe, the former chief minister said and wondered whether the rule of law is still in place in the state. The news of heinous crimes coming from Angul, Sambalpur and Paradip is deeply disturbing, he said and added women are unsafe everywhere.

Criticising the state government for long speeches on women safety and law and order situation, the former chief minister said the ground reality is extremely alarming. “Even in broad daylight, an atmosphere of fear prevails,” he said and added despite such repeated incidents, the government’s failure to take exemplary and stringent action is emboldening the criminals.