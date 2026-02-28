Odisha set to be innovation-driven economy by 2036, says chief secy

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Anu Garg on Friday asserted that Odisha will transform into a high-income, inclusive, climate-resilient and innovation-driven economy by 2036, coinciding with the centenary of its statehood and aligning with India’s 100 years of Independence in 2047.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day conclave ‘Vikash Manthan 1.0 - Governance in Action’, she highlighted that Odisha’s GSDP at current prices is estimated at Rs 9.9 lakh crore in 2025-26, reflecting a 9.5 per cent increase over the previous year.

“The real growth rate of 7.9 pc of the state surpasses the national average. The state’s per capita income has nearly tripled over the past decade, rising from Rs 64,835 in 2015-16 to Rs 1,86,761 in 2025-26,” she said.

The chief secretary outlined strong sectoral momentum across agriculture, industry and services. Agriculture and allied sectors continue to outperform national averages in both contribution and growth rate. The industrial sector, contributing over 41 pc to GSVA, is driven by robust manufacturing expansion, while the services sector is projected to grow at 9.3 pc, she added.

Additional chief secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma said the industrial sector is poised for further expansion with a calibrated shift from a predominantly mining-led economy towards metallurgy and allied value-addition sectors.

Pointing to Odisha’s coastal advantage, he stressed the need to build a robust petrochemical and coastal chemicals ecosystem, while also identifying food processing and textiles as high-potential sunrise areas.

“Emerging domains such as green energy equipment and semiconductors have already gained initial traction in the state and can significantly expand Odisha’s industrial horizon in the coming years,” he said.