After chaos at testing centres, Odisha extends ‘no PUCC, no fuel’ deadline to March 31

BHUBANESWAR: Facing flak for sending thousands of vehicle owners to serpentine queues for about a week, the Odisha government on Wednesday deferred - for the second time in a week - deadline for the mandatory pollution under control certificate (PUCC) checks by one more month till March 31, 2026, buckling under immense pressure.

The government had originally planned to enforce ‘no PUCC, no fuel’ rule from January 1 and instructed the oil companies. After mounting pressure, it pushed the deadline to February 1. However, pollution testing centres across the state continued to witness long queues, heaping misery on the vehicle owners.

Announcing the second deferment, Minister of Commerce and Transport Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said the department decided to extend the deadline for obtaining PUCC till March 31 to ensure vehicle owners do not face any inconvenience. The number of pollution testing centres will also be increased and those willing to set up these units will be provided licence within 24 hours, he added. There are over 850 registered pollution testing centres in the state.

Making another volte face, the minister said green stickers displaying compliances is not mandatory for vehicles in the state. He had announced last week that green stickers displaying compliances will become mandatory from February.

“Displaying green stickers is not mandatory but will be convenient for enforcement officials as well as the vehicle owners. Those who have obtained PUCC can get green stickers from the regional transport offices (RTOs),” said Jena.

Jena also warned that stringent action will be initiated against the testing centres issuing fake certificates. So far, the State Transport Authority (STA) has cancelled licence of at least 42 testing centres across the state.