Anu Garg takes charge as Odisha’s first woman chief secretary

BHUBANESWAR: Anu Garg became the first woman chief secretary (CS) of Odisha after she assumed office of the top post here on Wednesday.

The 1991-batch IAS officer, who was serving as development commissioner, took charge from outgoing chief secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Garg on assuming the office of the chief secretary. In a post on X, Majhi said her appointment as the first woman to lead the state’s civil services is a historic milestone that reflects the government’s commitment to excellence and empowerment. Her vast experience and vision will drive Odisha to scale new heights of development, he said.

The chief minister also complimented to the outgoing chief secretary saying that his tenure was marked by exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the state’s administration. “As one chapter of dedicated service concludes and a historic new one begins, I wish both Garg and Ahuja the very best in their future endeavours,” he added.

Speaking to mediapersons after assuming charge, Garg said she remains committed to further development of Odisha. Stating that 2036 vision document will be implemented so that the aim of Viksit Bharat 2047 can be achieved, she underlined the significance of women and youth empowerment and ease of doing business.

Prior to this, Garg served as development commissioner as well as additional chief secretary in the Water Resources, Planning and Convergence departments. She was secretary to Health and Family Welfare department from 2008 to 2012 and also held the post of principal secretary in the Labour and Women and Child Development departments.

Outgoing chief secretary Ahuja presided over a meeting of all secretaries before handing over charge.