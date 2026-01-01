‘Dangerous’: BJP slams Mamata Banerjee over remarks on Amit Shah’s Bengal visit

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is currently on a three-day visit to Bengal.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra referred to Banerjee’s comments made at a public meeting in Bankura, where she allegedly claimed that the union home minister was ‘lucky’ to have been allowed to step out of his hotel during his visit to Kolkata. Patra described the remarks as ‘unacceptable and dangerous’.

“Such language against the union home minister is not just a personal threat to Amit Shah, but an affront to the nation,” Patra said, adding that the chief minister’s conduct reflected a pattern of intimidation and intolerance in the state.

Accusing the West Bengal CM of running the state under a dictatorial system, Patra further alleged that Banerjee’s statements were made to protect ‘infiltrators’ and accused the Trinamool Congress government of encouraging illegal immigration for political gain.

The BJP MP from Puri said the ‘threat’ to Shah from Banerjee came when the union home minister raised issues such as corruption, injustice and especially the politics surrounding infiltrators in West Bengal.

“West Bengal belongs to Indians and Bengalis, not infiltrators,” Patra said, vowing that once in power, the BJP would identify and deport illegal immigrants.