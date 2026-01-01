Entrepreneurship is key to sustainable growth

India is the world’s fourth largest economy and will move up the ladder before the end of the decade with GDP estimated to cross $7 trillion. However, growth alone will not lead to prosperity unless it is broad-based and inclusive; and, for that to happen, entrepreneurship is important. Moreover, a shift from being job seekers to job creators will also boost innovation and add momentum to the nation’s growth trajectory.

Entrepreneurship is not just about livelihoods, it is also a powerful driver of innovation. Ideas with a compelling value proposition which disrupt entrenched interests are the starting point of the innovation cycle and eventually scale up to market dominance which others then look to emulate. Were it not for this virtuous cycle, much of what we take for granted today would be absent.

Demography is key to our growth ambition but skilling and gainfully utilising the young population is a challenge. In this context, while the share of self-employed workers rose from 52.2 per cent in 2017-18 to 58.4 per cent in 2023-24, economic growth will be more inclusive and sustainable when there is an increase in the number of hiring enterprises. Moreover, while the MSME footprint is increasing thereby indicating that the formalisation of the economy is underway, an increase in scale and productivity is needed for greater impact.

Odisha stands at an inflection point in this regard, transitioning from a resource-extraction economy to one with a diversified manufacturing base. Innovation driven growth – anchored by startups, MSMEs, and government-backed schemes – is the need of the hour to catalyse tangible economic transformation along with greater inclusivity.

The state has demonstrated remarkable capacity to attract and ground large-scale investment with Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 seeing proposals worth Rs 16.73 lakh crore across 20 sectors. It is imperative to parlay this into greater entrepreneurial opportunities at the middle of the pyramid which will have a multiplier effect.