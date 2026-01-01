Farms and grids must grow together in 2026

I convey my New Year greetings and offer my prayers to Lord Jagannath for the well-being of every Odia. A new year, brimming with possibilities, is here. The wintry chill across Odisha in recent days is a fitting farewell to a defining 2025 - a year that saw the launch and consolidation of initiatives as the state embraced change. Yet, some challenges such as inclusive growth and the realities of climate change - do not reset with the turn of a calendar. For Odisha, 2026 will not be about renewing promises, but about delivering with efficacy those already made.
Our state’s Vision for 2036 and 2047 has been set out. It marks the beginning of a journey in which leadership must rise to the occasion, partnerships must be forged with purpose, and the administrative machinery must gear up to galvanise collective action. The task ahead is to translate a compelling long-term vision into tangible steps - anchored in institutions that people can engage with and trust, and that fosters a culture of shared responsibility in achieving common goals.
Strengthening the critical partnership between energy and agriculture lies at the heart of this journey, particularly for our rural economy. When power is reliable and affordable, farms become more productive, rural enterprises expand, and incomes rise. When agriculture modernises - through improved irrigation efficiency, better storage and processing, and climate resilient - it generates the demand and discipline that make our power systems stronger, more responsive and sustainable.
This approach reflects the broader spirit of a New India shaped under the decisive and people-centric leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
His clear emphasis on infrastructure, farmers’ welfare, and India’s clean-energy transition has provided states with a strong national framework to accelerate last-mile delivery and build resilience. Flagship initiatives such as PM-KUSUM, which promotes large-scale solar adoption in the farm sector, and PM Surya Ghar, aimed at reducing household energy costs, are central to lowering input expenses while advancing the clean-energy transition.
For Odisha, this linkage is particularly vital. Of the one crore energy consumers, nearly 60 per cent of rural households depend on agriculture and allied sectors for their livelihoods. Every improvement in rural power supply - whether through feeder strengthening, voltage stability, faster restoration, or improved customer service - translates into real gains: timely irrigation, reduced dependence on diesel, and greater confidence among farmers to invest in higher-value crops and take-up mechanisation and modern practices.
In 2026, Odisha’s energy priorities will be guided by three principles: sufficiency with reliability and affordability; balance between ecology and economy; and the adoption of innovation. The state’s installed generation capacity increased by merely 0.56 per cent to 7.67 GW during FY 2023–24. Odisha also has an estimated renewable energy potential of 41.32 GW across solar, wind, hydro and biomass. The year ahead will focus on sustaining momentum to harness this potential - positioning Odisha as an emerging clean-energy hub that supports the nation’s long-term energy security and contributes meaningfully to India’s Net-Zero commitments.
Sustained and inclusive economic advancement will be driven by industrial growth and the expansion of services sector - both of which hinge on the strength of the energy ecosystem. Backed by a streamlined clearance mechanism, our government, in less than two years, has been able to garner an investment pipeline of around `4.3 lakh crore, with a clear focus on job creation. The availability of reliable and competitively priced power will determine how much of this investment intent translates into employment opportunities raising living standards across the state.
On the agriculture front, the United Nations’ declaration of 2026 as the ‘International Year of the Woman Farmer’ holds special relevance for Odisha. Women farmers play a central role in cultivating millets and pulses, particularly among PVTG communities.
Through initiatives such as the Atma Nirbhar Pulses Mission and the Odisha Millet Mission, the state has an opportunity to set an example in recognising and strengthening women’s contributions to food security, poverty reduction and climate resilience. In a disaster-prone state, inclusive agricultural growth can only be achieved through climate-smart crop choices and resilient farming practices.
The year ahead must also see agriculture move beyond production towards value addition and resilience. Diversification of crops, reduction of post-harvest losses, and modernisation of storage, transport and processing infrastructure will be critical - and all are energy-dependent. Strengthening market linkages, especially for horticultural produce, and building robust cold-chain systems will remain priorities. Energy is the multiplier for agriculture, and farm-supporting energy solutions are essential for enhancing both the reliability and sustainability of farm incomes.
As we welcome 2026, I extend my gratitude to the people of Odisha for the trust they have reposed in us. With continued guidance from the national level and a shared commitment at the state and local levels, Odisha will deepen the Energy-Agriculture partnership - powering progress that is rooted in our soil, driven by commitment, and guided by service.
Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo
Deputy chief minister, Odisha (Energy and Agriculture& Farmers Empowerment)