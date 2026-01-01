Farms and grids must grow together in 2026

I convey my New Year greetings and offer my prayers to Lord Jagannath for the well-being of every Odia. A new year, brimming with possibilities, is here. The wintry chill across Odisha in recent days is a fitting farewell to a defining 2025 - a year that saw the launch and consolidation of initiatives as the state embraced change. Yet, some challenges such as inclusive growth and the realities of climate change - do not reset with the turn of a calendar. For Odisha, 2026 will not be about renewing promises, but about delivering with efficacy those already made.

Our state’s Vision for 2036 and 2047 has been set out. It marks the beginning of a journey in which leadership must rise to the occasion, partnerships must be forged with purpose, and the administrative machinery must gear up to galvanise collective action. The task ahead is to translate a compelling long-term vision into tangible steps - anchored in institutions that people can engage with and trust, and that fosters a culture of shared responsibility in achieving common goals.

Strengthening the critical partnership between energy and agriculture lies at the heart of this journey, particularly for our rural economy. When power is reliable and affordable, farms become more productive, rural enterprises expand, and incomes rise. When agriculture modernises - through improved irrigation efficiency, better storage and processing, and climate resilient - it generates the demand and discipline that make our power systems stronger, more responsive and sustainable.

This approach reflects the broader spirit of a New India shaped under the decisive and people-centric leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.