Illegal sand mining by Andhra vehicles continues unabated in Bahuda river

BERHAMPUR: Hundreds of vehicles bearing Andhra Pradesh registration numbers were reportedly found engaged in large-scale illegal sand lifting from Bahuda river near the interstate border at Kharakharia village in Chikiti block of Ganjam on Wednesday.

Locals alleged that illegal sand mining is being carried out openly by the mafia of the neighbouring state under the protection of their henchmen. While illegal sand extraction from Bahuda river is not new, the scale of the current operation has continued unabated, right under the nose of the administration, posing a serious threat to the river’s existence.

Although sand transportation to Andhra Pradesh has become a routine affair, official raids are reportedly conducted only as a formality, claimed the villagers of Kharakharia.

Contacted, Chikiti tehsildar Biswaranjan Kanhar said sand-related issues fall under the jurisdiction of the Mines department. No mining official was available for comment.